Basid Coin (BASID) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $68.68 million and $4.87 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,185,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.