Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.38

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.38 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 3277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 190.65%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (NYSE:BBWI)

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

