Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

