Bean Cash Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $986,558.40 and $56.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,323,459,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.