Beddow Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises approximately 2.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Autoliv worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 41.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 22.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 23.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 416,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

