Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

