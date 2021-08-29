Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,320.93

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,320.93 ($43.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,485 ($45.53). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,458 ($45.18), with a volume of 141,608 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Libertas Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

The company has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,320.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

