Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

INGR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. 321,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

