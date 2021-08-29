Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GMVHF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Entain alerts:

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Entain has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.