Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

