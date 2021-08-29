Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

