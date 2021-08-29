Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.75.

Big Lots stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,396. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

