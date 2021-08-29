Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.62.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL opened at $283.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.42. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $288.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $439,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,738 shares of company stock worth $34,099,858 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.