Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $280.00 at Guggenheim

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

NYSE:BILL opened at $283.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $288.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

