BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Sells $21,677,011.85 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $21,677,011.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guy Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $15,664,000.00.

BCAB stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCAB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.