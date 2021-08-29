Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.19. The stock had a trading volume of 614,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,513. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

