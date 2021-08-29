Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) & BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Critical Analysis

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

0.0% of Biomea Fusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Biomea Fusion and BridgeBio Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma $8.25 million 916.38 -$448.72 million ($3.80) -13.28

Biomea Fusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma -789.46% -805.16% -54.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biomea Fusion and BridgeBio Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 0 3 0 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 10 0 3.00

Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 93.77%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus target price of $75.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.23%. Given Biomea Fusion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biomea Fusion is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.