BioSyent (CVE:RX) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on BioSyent (CVE:RX) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

RX stock opened at C$7.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. BioSyent has a one year low of C$6.59 and a one year high of C$9.59. The stock has a market cap of C$95.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSyent will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

