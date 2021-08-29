Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Rating Increased to Buy at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.92 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.36 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.