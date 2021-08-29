BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

