BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Up 76.5% in August

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:MVT opened at $16.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1,955.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 38,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

