Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 252.2% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $15.52 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
