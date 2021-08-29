Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 252.2% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $15.52 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the first quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.