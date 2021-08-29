BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 160,679 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.39 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

