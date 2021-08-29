Blake L. Sartini II Sells 9,194 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GDEN opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

