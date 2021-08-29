Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

BLNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of BLNK opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blink Charging by 21.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Blink Charging by 14.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blink Charging by 228.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

