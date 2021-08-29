Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,204 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. 357,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $109.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

