Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

