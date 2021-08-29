Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $144,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $8,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $766,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $499,000.

NYSEARCA:FJUN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,248. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41.

