Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $144,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $8,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $766,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $499,000.

NYSEARCA:FJUN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,248. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.