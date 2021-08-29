Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

JEQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 5,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

