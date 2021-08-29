BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMTX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BM Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

