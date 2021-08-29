Boom Logistics Limited (BOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Boom Logistics alerts:

About Boom Logistics

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Boom Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boom Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.