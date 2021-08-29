Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the July 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 728,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NYSE:BAH opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

