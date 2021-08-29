Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 480,223 shares of company stock worth $21,018,885. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

