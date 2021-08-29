Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

