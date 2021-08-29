Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.74 ($0.06). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.06), with a volume of 61,627 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.06. The company has a market cap of £14.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

Bowleven Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

