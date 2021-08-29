Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Set at C$262.00 by Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) has been assigned a C$262.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$259.00.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$244.78 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$255.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 81.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$237.40.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

