Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after acquiring an additional 912,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,974,000 after acquiring an additional 815,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.75 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

