Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 4,521 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 842.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

