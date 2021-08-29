Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,138 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

