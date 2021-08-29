Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $48.08 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49.

