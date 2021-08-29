British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised British Land from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. British Land has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

