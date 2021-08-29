Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $496.38

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $496.38 and last traded at $495.94, with a volume of 67151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $485.74.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

