Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 56.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after buying an additional 18,681,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $65,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

