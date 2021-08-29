Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,124. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 460,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

