Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.48. 9,136,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,906. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.92. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.