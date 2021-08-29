Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $798.10 Million

Brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce $798.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $789.80 million to $806.40 million. ChampionX posted sales of $633.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.40 and a beta of 3.31. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

