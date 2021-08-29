Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.66. 409,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

