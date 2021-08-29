Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.98. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKFN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKFN opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

