Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.41. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 423,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,476. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $107,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after purchasing an additional 307,462 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.