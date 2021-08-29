Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.47 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $692.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

NYSE:CLR opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

